In last trading session, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw 1,131,290 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.01 trading at -$0.14 or -1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $296.46 Million. That closing price of SCPL’s stock is at a discount of -32.44% from its 52-week high price of $17.23 and is indicating a premium of 55.27% from its 52-week low price of $5.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 568.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 660.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.06%, in the last five days SCPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 24 when the stock touched $14.23- price level, adding 8.57% to its value on the day. SciPlay Corporation’s shares saw a change of 5.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.01% in past 5-day. SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) showed a performance of -11.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.06 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +72.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.46% for stock’s current value.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $141.94 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $137.26 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $116.4 Million and $112.9 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.9% while estimating it to be 21.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 362.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.4%

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85 institutions for SciPlay Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SCPL for having 2.15 Million shares of worth $31.95 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 1.94 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.81 Million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1333823 shares of worth $12.7 Million or 5.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17.25 Million in the company or a holder of 5.4% of company’s stock.