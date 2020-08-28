In last trading session, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw 1,471,976 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.66 trading at -$1.1 or -6.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $628.37 Million. That closing price of VIVO’s stock is at a discount of -81.31% from its 52-week high price of $26.58 and is indicating a premium of 62.41% from its 52-week low price of $5.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 566.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 733.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.98%, in the last five days VIVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $17.27- price level, adding 15.11% to its value on the day. Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 50.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.17% in past 5-day. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) showed a performance of -40.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.54 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +131.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 63.71% for stock’s current value.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +83.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.5% while that of industry is 5.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.4% in the current quarter and calculating 140% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.64 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.78 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $50.85 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 246 institutions for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VIVO for having 6.66 Million shares of worth $155.11 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.56 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.25 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2584849 shares of worth $31.02 Million or 6.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.65 Million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.