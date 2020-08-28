Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) saw 2,147,955 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.07 trading at $0.55 or 5.78% assigns it a market valuation of $1.12 Billion. ACB’s stock is at a discount of -674.58% from its 52-week high price of $78 and is indicating a premium of 47.37% from its 52-week low price of $5.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.78%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $9.97-0 price level, adding 0.59% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.33% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) showed a performance of -15.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.52 Million shares which calculate 4.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +112.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.54% for stock’s current value.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%