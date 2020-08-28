In last trading session, Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) saw 7,220,057 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.85 trading at -$1.31 or -31.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.86 Million. That closing price of AKER’s stock is at a discount of -346.32% from its 52-week high price of $12.72 and is indicating a premium of 45.61% from its 52-week low price of $1.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -31.49%, in the last five days AKER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $5.89-5 price level, adding 51.61% to its value on the day. Akers Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -51.78% in past 5-day. Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) showed a performance of -43.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 177.69 Million shares which calculate 167.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $768 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26847.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $768 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $768. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +26847.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 26847.37% for stock’s current value.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%