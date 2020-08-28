In recent trading session, Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) saw 2,769,295 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at $0.06 or 6.79% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $23.75 Million. That current trading price of BBI’s stock is at a discount of -632.18% from its 52-week high price of $6.37 and is indicating a premium of 18.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.79%, in the last five days BBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the stock touched $1.11 price level, adding 22.52% to its value on the day. Brickell Biotech, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.61% in past 5-day. Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) showed a performance of -9.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74.94 Million shares which calculate 30.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 474.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +474.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 474.71% for stock’s current value.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for Brickell Biotech, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CVI Holdings, LLC is the top institutional holder at BBI for having 1.28 Million shares of worth $1.28 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C., which was holding about 950.91 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $950.81 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 104311 shares of worth $124.13 Thousand or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.3 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.2 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.