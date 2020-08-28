In last trading session, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) saw 1,916,019 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.41 trading at $0.18 or 1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.25 Billion. That closing price of BE’s stock is at a discount of -19.87% from its 52-week high price of $19.67 and is indicating a premium of 85.13% from its 52-week low price of $2.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.11%, in the last five days BE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $17.83- price level, adding 7.94% to its value on the day. Bloom Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 119.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.31% in past 5-day. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) showed a performance of 1.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.6 Million shares which calculate 4.41 days to cover the short interests.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bloom Energy Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +80.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.8% while that of industry is -1.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -1300% in the current quarter and calculating 75% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $221.25 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $257.32 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $233.47 Million and $213.8 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5.2% while estimating it to be 20.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 215 institutions for Bloom Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BE for having 10.77 Million shares of worth $117.21 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.51 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.87 Million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5478066 shares of worth $43.99 Million or 5.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.77 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.24 Million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.