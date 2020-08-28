In last trading session, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) saw 1,517,801 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.49 trading at -$0.01 or -0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $930.62 Million. That closing price of ARCO’s stock is at a discount of -87.31% from its 52-week high price of $8.41 and is indicating a premium of 34.08% from its 52-week low price of $2.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.22%, in the last five days ARCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the stock touched $4.65-3 price level, adding 3.44% to its value on the day. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.88% in past 5-day. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) showed a performance of -6.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.22 Million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +78.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.22% for stock’s current value.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -29.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -292% while that of industry is -20.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -223.1% in the current quarter and calculating -111.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -35% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $457Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $572Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $747.6 Million and $752.33 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -38.9% while estimating it to be -24% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 122.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.5%

ARCO Dividends

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 11 and November 16, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.43%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 151 institutions for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management is the top institutional holder at ARCO for having 492.79 Thousand shares of worth $2.04 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 340.75 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.41 Million.

On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 262750 shares of worth $987.91 Thousand or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 218.5 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $720.18 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.