In recent trading session, The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) saw 2,528,643 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.91 trading at $1.86 or 18.51% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $201.32 Million. That current trading price of XONE’s stock is at a discount of -0.76% from its 52-week high price of $12 and is indicating a premium of 70.19% from its 52-week low price of $3.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 114.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 152.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The ExOne Company (XONE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.51%, in the last five days XONE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $11.89- price level, adding 2.14% to its value on the day. The ExOne Company’s shares saw a change of 55.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.58% in past 5-day. The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) showed a performance of 27.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.01 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.75 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -9.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +4.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.43% for stock’s current value.

The ExOne Company (XONE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The ExOne Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +64.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.05% while that of industry is 15.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.3% in the current quarter and calculating 25% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -1.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.48 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.62 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $10.88 Million and $17.53 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.7% while estimating it to be -10.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.49%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62 institutions for The ExOne Company that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at XONE for having 3.23 Million shares of worth $27.6 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 19.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., which was holding about 1.64 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.98 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1783022 shares of worth $13.85 Million or 10.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 493.98 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.84 Million in the company or a holder of 2.92% of company’s stock.