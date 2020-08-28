In last trading session, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) saw 1,460,515 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.99 trading at -$0.39 or -3.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $784.75 Million. That closing price of AIMT’s stock is at a discount of -208.59% from its 52-week high price of $37 and is indicating a premium of 15.85% from its 52-week low price of $10.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 811.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.98 in the current quarter.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.15%, in the last five days AIMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $13.02- price level, adding 7.91% to its value on the day. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.34% in past 5-day. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) showed a performance of -18.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.42 Million shares which calculate 17.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 193.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +450.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.76% for stock’s current value.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.94 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.19 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.6%

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 232 institutions for Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at AIMT for having 5.27 Million shares of worth $88.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.2 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.22 Million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2050000 shares of worth $29.56 Million or 3.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.8 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $25.97 Million in the company or a holder of 2.75% of company’s stock.