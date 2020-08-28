In last trading session, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw 1,021,634 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.46 trading at -$0.11 or -0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.03 Billion. That closing price of GFL’s stock is at a discount of -26.06% from its 52-week high price of $23.27 and is indicating a premium of 35.43% from its 52-week low price of $11.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.34. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +64.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 14.9% for stock’s current value.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.21%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for GFL Environmental Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. is the top institutional holder at GFL for having 67.7 Million shares of worth $1.27 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 21.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, which was holding about 50.82 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $953.98 Million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4940495 shares of worth $85.47 Million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.07 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $57.67 Million in the company or a holder of 0.98% of company’s stock.