Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) saw 8,596,426 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.16 trading at -$0.52 or -1.05% assigns it a market valuation of $6.51 Billion. HLF’s stock is at a discount of -7.59% from its 52-week high price of $52.89 and is indicating a premium of 57.83% from its 52-week low price of $20.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 956.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.87 in the current quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.05%, in the last five days HLF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the stock touched $50.52- price level, adding 3.69% to its value on the day. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 2.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.61% in past 5-day. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) showed a performance of -3.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.22 Million shares which calculate 5.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 26.12% for stock’s current value.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +53.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.05% while that of industry is 1.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.2% in the current quarter and calculating 10.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.4 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.33 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.23 Billion and $1.22 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.4% while estimating it to be 9.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.5%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 318 institutions for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Icahn, Carl, C. is the top institutional holder at HLF for having 35.23 Million shares of worth $1.58 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 23.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 18.4 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $827.53 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9120065 shares of worth $410.22 Million or 6.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.09 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $318.75 Million in the company or a holder of 4.8% of company’s stock.