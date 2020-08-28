In last trading session, Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) saw 1,731,647 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.95 trading at -$0.18 or -1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $547.5 Million. That closing price of GMHI’s stock is at a discount of -8.68% from its 52-week high price of $11.9 and is indicating a premium of 13.7% from its 52-week low price of $9.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 476.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.62%, in the last five days GMHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the stock touched $11.80- price level, adding 7.2% to its value on the day. Gores Metropoulos, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.79% in past 5-day. Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) showed a performance of -0.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.48 Million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45 institutions for Gores Metropoulos, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Governors Lane LP is the top institutional holder at GMHI for having 2Million shares of worth $21.38 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Element Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 1.8 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.19 Million.

On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Highland Fds I-Highland Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 750000 shares of worth $7.62 Million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.15 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $164.07 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.