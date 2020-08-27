In recent trading session, WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw 1,362,700 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.49 trading at $1.24 or 5.33% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.65 Billion. That current trading price of WW’s stock is at a discount of -92.69% from its 52-week high price of $47.19 and is indicating a premium of 60.19% from its 52-week low price of $9.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 909.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WW International, Inc. (WW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.63 in the current quarter.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.33%, in the last five days WW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $25.40- price level, adding 3.37% to its value on the day. WW International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.53% in past 5-day. WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) showed a performance of -4.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.29 Million shares which calculate 3.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2% for stock’s current value.

WW International, Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $325.19 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $321.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $348.57 Million and $332.58 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -6.7% while estimating it to be -3.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.7%