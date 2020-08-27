In last trading session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw 1,196,606 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.57 trading at -$0.17 or -2.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $785.31 Million. That closing price of TIGR’s stock is at a discount of -36.45% from its 52-week high price of $7.6 and is indicating a premium of 63.55% from its 52-week low price of $2.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.96%, in the last five days TIGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $6.15-9 price level, adding 9.43% to its value on the day. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of 56.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.78% in past 5-day. UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) showed a performance of 5.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 145.91 Million shares which calculate 97.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +20.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 20.29% for stock’s current value.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.6 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.7 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for UP Fintech Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at TIGR for having 311.07 Thousand shares of worth $1.29 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System), which was holding about 168.77 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $702.1 Thousand.