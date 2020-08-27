For Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 36 analysts covering the stock, 8 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 18 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.67 in the current quarter.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.42%, in the last five days TSLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the stock touched $2166 price level, adding 0.59% to its value on the day. Tesla, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 414.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.62% in past 5-day. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) showed a performance of 51.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.31 Million shares which calculate 0.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1288.87 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -40.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $87 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2500. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +16.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -95.96% for stock’s current value.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tesla, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +217.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6561.54% while that of industry is -23.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.5% in the current quarter and calculating 80.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.07 Billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.43 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $6.3 Billion and $7.38 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28% while estimating it to be 27.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1319 institutions for Tesla, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at TSLA for having 11.77 Million shares of worth $12.71 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 10.68 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.53 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5145353 shares of worth $5.56 Billion or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.23 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.22 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.