In recent trading session, Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw 4,198,710 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.49 trading at $1.14 or 21.27% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $182.04 Million. That current trading price of REKR’s stock is at a discount of -7.86% from its 52-week high price of $7 and is indicating a premium of 71.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 261.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 113.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $-0.06 in the current quarter.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.27%, in the last five days REKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $7.00-7 price level, adding 7.36% to its value on the day. Rekor Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 69.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.53% in past 5-day. Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) showed a performance of 74.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 111.22 Million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -7.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -7.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.55% for stock’s current value.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $4.98 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -76.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%