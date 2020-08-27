In last trading session, Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) saw 3,084,788 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.18 trading at -$1 or -1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.59 Billion. That closing price of PENN’s stock is at a discount of -4.98% from its 52-week high price of $57.93 and is indicating a premium of 93.2% from its 52-week low price of $3.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.78%, in the last five days PENN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $57.93- price level, adding 4.75% to its value on the day. Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 115.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.82% in past 5-day. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) showed a performance of 58.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.02 Million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -12.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +12.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -60.13% for stock’s current value.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Penn National Gaming, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +92.6% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1864.86% while that of industry is -14.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -97.4% in the current quarter and calculating -82.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -34.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $960.86 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.07 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.35 Billion and $1.34 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -29.1% while estimating it to be -20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 42.64%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 368 institutions for Penn National Gaming, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PENN for having 17.84 Million shares of worth $544.84 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 15.58 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $475.74 Million.

On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5640000 shares of worth $71.35 Million or 4.1% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.54 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $116.03 Million in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.