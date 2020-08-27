In recent trading session, PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) saw 97,558,537 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.4 trading at $1.61 or 206.29% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $173.1 Million. That current trading price of PED’s stock is at a discount of -4.17% from its 52-week high price of $2.5 and is indicating a premium of 72.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.667. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 313.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 84.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 206.29%, in the last five days PED remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $2.5 price level, adding 3.8% to its value on the day. PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares saw a change of 44.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 203.7% in past 5-day. PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) showed a performance of 158.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 325.16 Million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 191.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +191.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 191.67% for stock’s current value.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -104.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%