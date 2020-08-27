In recent trading session, Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) saw 2,337,712 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.52 trading at $0.09 or 1.21% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.66 Billion. That current trading price of PGRE’s stock is at a discount of -99.47% from its 52-week high price of $15 and is indicating a premium of 14.63% from its 52-week low price of $6.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.21%, in the last five days PGRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $7.78-3 price level, adding 3.34% to its value on the day. Paramount Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.32% in past 5-day. Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) showed a performance of 7.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.61 Million shares which calculate 2.82 days to cover the short interests.

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Paramount Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -40.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.4% while that of industry is -3.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -133.3% in the current quarter and calculating -200% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -7.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $177.76 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $176.69 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $198.32 Million and $190.49 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -10.4% while estimating it to be -7.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -521.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

PGRE Dividends

Paramount Group, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 09, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.21%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.71%.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 270 institutions for Paramount Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PGRE for having 26.68 Million shares of worth $205.68 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, which was holding about 19.88 Million shares on December 30, 2019. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $276.76 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8324601 shares of worth $80.33 Million or 3.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.04 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $53.15 Million in the company or a holder of 2.72% of company’s stock.