In recent trading session, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) saw 2,169,144 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $102.6 trading at $5.22 or 5.36% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $33.3 Billion. That current trading price of MAR’s stock is at a discount of -49.5% from its 52-week high price of $153.39 and is indicating a premium of 54.62% from its 52-week low price of $46.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 17 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $-0.05 in the current quarter.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.36%, in the last five days MAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $103.32 price level, adding 0.46% to its value on the day. Marriott International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.39% in past 5-day. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) showed a performance of 19.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.84 Million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Marriott International, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -18.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -104.1% while that of industry is -47.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -103.4% in the current quarter and calculating -86% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -45.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.26 Billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.03 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $5.28 Billion and $5.37 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -57.3% while estimating it to be -43.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.85%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1116 institutions for Marriott International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MAR for having 21.81 Million shares of worth $1.87 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 18.19 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.56 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7672261 shares of worth $573.96 Million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.59 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $417.82 Million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.