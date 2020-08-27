In last trading session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw 31,561,325 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.38 trading at $5.15 or 28.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.55 Billion. That closing price of LI’s stock is at a discount of -4.7% from its 52-week high price of $24.48 and is indicating a premium of 38.79% from its 52-week low price of $14.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Li Auto Inc. (LI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.81 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -19.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -5.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.23% for stock’s current value.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $276.29 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $355.46 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -119.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%