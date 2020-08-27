In last trading session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw 3,444,211 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.77 trading at -$1.43 or -2.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.12 Billion. That closing price of BEKE’s stock is at a discount of -6.79% from its 52-week high price of $53.15 and is indicating a premium of 36.13% from its 52-week low price of $31.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $107.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 116.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $107.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $107.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +116.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 116.5% for stock’s current value.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.64 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.54 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%