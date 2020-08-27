In recent trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw 10,874,147 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $101.86 trading at $2.77 or 2.8% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $311.01 Billion. That current trading price of JPM’s stock is at a discount of -38.52% from its 52-week high price of $141.1 and is indicating a premium of 24.49% from its 52-week low price of $76.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.8%, in the last five days JPM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $102.5 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s shares saw a change of -26.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.53% in past 5-day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) showed a performance of 5.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.3 Million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -18.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -43.1% while that of industry is -36.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -29.5% in the current quarter and calculating -30.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -2.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27.44 Billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.91 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $30.06 Billion and $29.21 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -8.7% while estimating it to be -7.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.37%

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 13 and October 13, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.63%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.52%.