In last trading session, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw 1,993,282 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.98 trading at -$0.18 or -5.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.66 Million. That closing price of SONN’s stock is at a discount of -1732.21% from its 52-week high price of $54.6 and is indicating a premium of 19.46% from its 52-week low price of $2.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.7%, in the last five days SONN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 24 when the stock touched $4.94-3 price level, adding 39.68% to its value on the day. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.06% in past 5-day. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) showed a performance of 2.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 559.4 Million shares which calculate 130.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 134.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +134.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 134.9% for stock’s current value.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -23.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%