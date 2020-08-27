In last trading session, PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) saw 2,296,938 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.48 trading at $0.08 or 2.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $350.22 Million. That closing price of PLM’s stock is at a discount of -14.94% from its 52-week high price of $4 and is indicating a premium of 95.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.38%, in the last five days PLM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $4.47-2 price level, adding 22.06% to its value on the day. PolyMet Mining Corp.’s shares saw a change of 36.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.05% in past 5-day. PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) showed a performance of -35.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 343Million shares which calculate 27.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 331.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +331.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 331.03% for stock’s current value.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -83.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%