In last trading session, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) saw 2,928,869 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.82 trading at -$0.14 or -7.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $222.41 Million. That closing price of MRNS’s stock is at a discount of -92.31% from its 52-week high price of $3.5 and is indicating a premium of 44.51% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.14%, in the last five days MRNS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 24 when the stock touched $2.2 price level, adding 17.27% to its value on the day. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.34% in past 5-day. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) showed a performance of 5.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.4 Million shares which calculate 6.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 198.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +394.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 119.78% for stock’s current value.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112 institutions for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at MRNS for having 11.96 Million shares of worth $30.38 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lion Point Capital, LP, which was holding about 10.87 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.62 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2067953 shares of worth $4.2 Million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.76 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.59 Million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.