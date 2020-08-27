In last trading session, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw 1,258,682 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.33 trading at $0 or 0.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.06 Million. That closing price of SXTC’s stock is at a discount of -748.49% from its 52-week high price of $2.8 and is indicating a premium of 3.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.24%, in the last five days SXTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $0.4099 price level, adding 18.61% to its value on the day. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.44% in past 5-day. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) showed a performance of -24.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 137.03 Million shares which calculate 21.28 days to cover the short interests.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at SXTC for having 2.2 Million shares of worth $1.16 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, which was holding about 1.01 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $531.28 Thousand.