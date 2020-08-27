In last trading session, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw 2,887,934 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -4.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at -$0.05 or -7.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.75 Million. That closing price of NMTR’s stock is at a discount of -100% from its 52-week high price of $1.22 and is indicating a premium of 33.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.403. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 40.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 719.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +719.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 719.67% for stock’s current value.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%