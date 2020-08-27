In last trading session, Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw 1,330,121 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.46 trading at $3.16 or 12.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $487.04 Million. That closing price of HIBB’s stock is at a discount of -5.16% from its 52-week high price of $30.98 and is indicating a premium of 75.12% from its 52-week low price of $7.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 497.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 433.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.15 in the current quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.02%, in the last five days HIBB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the stock touched $29.93- price level, adding 1.57% to its value on the day. Hibbett Sports, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.85% in past 5-day. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) showed a performance of 23.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.98 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hibbett Sports, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +47.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.75% while that of industry is -13.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 984.6% in the current quarter and calculating -6.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $349.58 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $273.49 Million in the next quarter that will end in October 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.2%