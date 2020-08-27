In recent trading session, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw 2,211,052 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.04 trading at -$0.59 or -6.13% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.88 Billion. That current trading price of EURN’s stock is at a discount of -46.13% from its 52-week high price of $13.21 and is indicating a premium of 13.27% from its 52-week low price of $7.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Euronav NV (EURN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.51 in the current quarter.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.13%, in the last five days EURN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the stock touched $9.70-6 price level, adding 6.91% to its value on the day. Euronav NV’s shares saw a change of -27.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.34% in past 5-day. Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) showed a performance of -4.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.74 Million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +99.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.5% for stock’s current value.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Euronav NV is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +4.9% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 383.6% while that of industry is 0.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 563.6% in the current quarter and calculating -74.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $248.4 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $242.61 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $175.29 Million and $355.15 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.7% while estimating it to be -31.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 407.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13%

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 17.1%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.63 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 236 institutions for Euronav NV that are currently holding shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at EURN for having 10.86 Million shares of worth $88.51 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.51 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.02 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3368136 shares of worth $36.01 Million or 1.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.8 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $29.93 Million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.