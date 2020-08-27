In last trading session, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw 1,213,454 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.46 trading at $0.67 or 24.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.95 Million. That closing price of CHCI’s stock is at a discount of -80.92% from its 52-week high price of $6.26 and is indicating a premium of 69.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 122.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 269.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.01%, in the last five days CHCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the stock touched $3.67-5 price level, adding 5.72% to its value on the day. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 76.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.12% in past 5-day. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) showed a performance of 11.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.2 Million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 102.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +102.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 102.31% for stock’s current value.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -43.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%