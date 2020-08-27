In recent trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) saw 3,151,814 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.29 trading at $-0.15 or -2.33% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.51 Billion. That current trading price of CLF’s stock is at a discount of -43.4% from its 52-week high price of $9.02 and is indicating a premium of 58.19% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $-0.16 in the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.33%, in the last five days CLF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the stock touched $6.61-5 price level, adding 5.22% to its value on the day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.11% in past 5-day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) showed a performance of 6.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 89.62 Million shares which calculate 8.45 days to cover the short interests.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +12.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -153.6% while that of industry is 14.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -148.5% in the current quarter and calculating -80% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 144.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.6 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.84 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $544.88 Million and $534.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 192.8% while estimating it to be 244.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.74%

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 21 and October 26, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.74%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.