In last trading session, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) saw 2,172,315 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.39 trading at $0.07 or 1.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06 Billion. That closing price of CERS’s stock is at a discount of -24.26% from its 52-week high price of $7.94 and is indicating a premium of 57.59% from its 52-week low price of $2.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cerus Corporation (CERS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.19%, in the last five days CERS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 24 when the stock touched $7.94-1 price level, adding 19.52% to its value on the day. Cerus Corporation’s shares saw a change of 51.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.62% in past 5-day. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) showed a performance of -2.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.92 Million shares which calculate 5.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +56.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 25.2% for stock’s current value.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cerus Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +23.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.61% while that of industry is 5.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.1% in the current quarter and calculating 16.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.55 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.87 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $22.8 Million and $26.49 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.2% while estimating it to be 24.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 194 institutions for Cerus Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CERS for having 21.76 Million shares of worth $143.61 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.72 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90.53 Million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11199800 shares of worth $68.88 Million or 6.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.23 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $62.93 Million in the company or a holder of 6.16% of company’s stock.