In last trading session, Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) saw 2,118,876 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.65 trading at -$0.15 or -8.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.5 Million. That closing price of SINT’s stock is at a discount of -100% from its 52-week high price of $3.3 and is indicating a premium of 83.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.33%, in the last five days SINT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $2.19 price level, adding 24.66% to its value on the day. Sintx Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.34% in past 5-day. Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) showed a performance of -27.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 605.61 Million shares which calculate 60.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 157.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +172.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 142.42% for stock’s current value.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sintx Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +189.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.3% in the current quarter and calculating 78% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $210Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $230Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $210Million and $252Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by 0% while estimating it to be -8.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%