In last trading session, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw 2,190,414 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.85 trading at $0.87 or 14.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $150.02 Million. That closing price of BGFV’s stock is at a discount of -23.65% from its 52-week high price of $8.47 and is indicating a premium of 90.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.55%, in the last five days BGFV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $6.90-0 price level, adding 0.72% to its value on the day. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s shares saw a change of 128.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.09% in past 5-day. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) showed a performance of 55.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.27 Million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -41.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -41.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.61% for stock’s current value.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $265.99 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $244.09 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2019. Company posted $266.35 Million and $247.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -0.1% while estimating it to be -1.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 337.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.54%

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 6.69%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 7.96%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61 institutions for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp is the top institutional holder at BGFV for having 1.5 Million shares of worth $2.9 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.23 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.39 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 576882 shares of worth $617.26 Thousand or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 392.34 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $537.5 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.