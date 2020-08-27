In recent trading session, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) saw 7,801,896 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $137.9 trading at $12.38 or 9.87% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $8.47 Billion. That current trading price of BYND’s stock is at a discount of -24.94% from its 52-week high price of $172.29 and is indicating a premium of 65.06% from its 52-week low price of $48.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.87%, in the last five days BYND remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $138.5 price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. Beyond Meat, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 82.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.84% in past 5-day. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) showed a performance of 8.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.99 Million shares which calculate 1.22 days to cover the short interests.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $132.41 Million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $135.37 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $91.96 Million and $98.48 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44% while estimating it to be 37.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 387 institutions for Beyond Meat, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BYND for having 3.42 Million shares of worth $458.19 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.51 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $201.88 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1172111 shares of worth $78.06 Million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.03 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $68.88 Million in the company or a holder of 1.66% of company’s stock.