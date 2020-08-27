In recent trading session, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw 3,640,990 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.23 trading at $-0.01 or -0.45% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $37.5 Billion. That current trading price of SAN’s stock is at a discount of -98.21% from its 52-week high price of $4.42 and is indicating a premium of 14.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.45%, in the last five days SAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the stock touched $2.28-2 price level, adding 2.63% to its value on the day. Banco Santander, S.A.’s shares saw a change of -46.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.37% in past 5-day. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) showed a performance of -7.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.43 Million shares which calculate 1.1 days to cover the short interests.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.37%