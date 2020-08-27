For Apple Inc. (AAPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 41 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.8 in the current quarter.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.4%, in the last five days AAPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 24 when the stock touched $515.14 price level, adding 2.02% to its value on the day. Apple Inc.’s shares saw a change of 71.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.68% in past 5-day. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) showed a performance of 33.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.66 Million shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $434.19 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -13.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $314 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $600. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +19.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.71% for stock’s current value.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Apple Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +85.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.7% while that of industry is 5.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -7.6% in the current quarter and calculating 9.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

26 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.51 Billion for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100.36 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $64.04 Billion and $88.5 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -0.8% while estimating it to be 13.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.46%

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 28 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.65%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.28 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.56%.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4296 institutions for Apple Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AAPL for having 328.99 Million shares of worth $120.02 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 275.46 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $100.49 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 117000000 shares of worth $29.83 Billion or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 85.98 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $21.86 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.