In last trading session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) saw 1,163,957 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.91 trading at $0.19 or 6.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $307.97 Million. That closing price of USAS’s stock is at a discount of -34.02% from its 52-week high price of $3.9 and is indicating a premium of 65.64% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.99%, in the last five days USAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $2.92-0 price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s shares saw a change of -8.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.75% in past 5-day. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) showed a performance of -15.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.16 Million shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.47. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +122.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 44.67% for stock’s current value.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.02 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.27 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.83% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60 institutions for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at USAS for having 5.33 Million shares of worth $14.08 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Merk Investments LLC, which was holding about 1.98 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.21 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5078119 shares of worth $13.41 Million or 4.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.98 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.9 Million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.