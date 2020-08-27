In last trading session, Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw 3,310,963 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.42 trading at -$3.15 or -14.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $606.24 Million. That closing price of ALT’s stock is at a discount of -90.55% from its 52-week high price of $35.1 and is indicating a premium of 91.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altimmune, Inc. (ALT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.8 in the current quarter.

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -14.6%, in the last five days ALT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $26.40- price level, adding 30.23% to its value on the day. Altimmune, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 874.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.6% in past 5-day. Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) showed a performance of -28.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 892.6 Million shares which calculate 190.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 198.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +334.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 90.01% for stock’s current value.

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altimmune, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +946.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 417.35% while that of industry is 15.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -9.6% in the current quarter and calculating -544% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -26.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.22 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.22 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $643Million and $575Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 89.7% while estimating it to be 112.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 89.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%