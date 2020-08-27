In last trading session, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) saw 1,247,733 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.12 trading at -$0.05 or -2.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.14 Million. That closing price of AIM’s stock is at a discount of -235.38% from its 52-week high price of $7.11 and is indicating a premium of 82.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.3%, in the last five days AIM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 21 when the stock touched $2.52-1 price level, adding 15.87% to its value on the day. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s shares saw a change of 289.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.76% in past 5-day. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) showed a performance of -30.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.69 Million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 194.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +241.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 135.85% for stock’s current value.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +23.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.9% in the current quarter and calculating 38.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 471.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $360Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $350Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $61Million and $50Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 490.2% while estimating it to be 600% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at AIM for having 476.31 Thousand shares of worth $1.18 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 475.6 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.18 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 125063 shares of worth $350.18 Thousand or 0.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 86.62 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $221.74 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.