In last trading session, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw 1,680,974 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.01 or 1.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.78 Million. That closing price of AIKI’s stock is at a discount of -419.72% from its 52-week high price of $3.69 and is indicating a premium of 32.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.95%, in the last five days AIKI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $0.763 price level, adding 7.01% to its value on the day. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.82% in past 5-day. AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) showed a performance of -41.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55.75 Million shares which calculate 12.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1802.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 253738% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1802.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1802.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +253738% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 253738% for stock’s current value.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.5 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2014.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -282.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for AIkido Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at AIKI for having 342.12 Thousand shares of worth $280.54 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 101.06 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.87 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 20740 shares of worth $10.51 Thousand or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.14 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.93 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.