In recent trading session, DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw 2,003,322 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.19 trading at $-0.25 or -4.6% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $886.22 Million. That current trading price of DHT’s stock is at a discount of -70.13% from its 52-week high price of $8.83 and is indicating a premium of 8.09% from its 52-week low price of $4.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.6%, in the last five days DHT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 24 when the stock touched $6.27-1 price level, adding 16.83% to its value on the day. DHT Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.29% in past 5-day. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) showed a performance of -7.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.64 Million shares which calculate 3.61 days to cover the short interests.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DHT Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +4.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 257.9% while that of industry is 0.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 566.7% in the current quarter and calculating -46.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 63.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $109.18 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $105.15 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $58.89 Million and $141.69 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 85.4% while estimating it to be -25.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 233.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 21 and October 26, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 34.1%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.92 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 7.6%.