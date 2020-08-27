In last trading session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw 1,582,913 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.01 or 1.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $66.02 Million. That closing price of ACST’s stock is at a discount of -352.94% from its 52-week high price of $3.08 and is indicating a premium of 63.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.21%, in the last five days ACST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $0.828 price level, adding 18.1% to its value on the day. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.3% in past 5-day. Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) showed a performance of 1.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 240.45 Million shares which calculate 75.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 308.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.99 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +929.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 45.59% for stock’s current value.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%