In last trading session, 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw 2,567,445 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.94 trading at $0.74 or 6.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.9 Billion. That closing price of QFIN’s stock is at a discount of -39.57% from its 52-week high price of $18.06 and is indicating a premium of 50.77% from its 52-week low price of $6.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.8 in the current quarter.

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.07%, in the last five days QFIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 24 when the stock touched $14.95- price level, adding 13.44% to its value on the day. 360 Finance, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 32.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.5% in past 5-day. 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) showed a performance of -1.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 779.24 Million shares which calculate 487.03 days to cover the short interests.

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 225.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75 institutions for 360 Finance, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. is the top institutional holder at QFIN for having 14.59 Million shares of worth $156.25 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TT International Asset Management LTD, which was holding about 11.73 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $125.65 Million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 966013 shares of worth $7.73 Million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 635.09 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.38 Million in the company or a holder of 0.5% of company’s stock.