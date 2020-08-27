In last trading session, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) saw 3,703,008 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.7 trading at $0.02 or 2.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $304.77 Million. That closing price of NOG’s stock is at a discount of -247.14% from its 52-week high price of $2.43 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.59%, in the last five days NOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $0.7549 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.69% in past 5-day. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) showed a performance of -12.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.38 Million shares which calculate 4.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 117.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +185.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 42.86% for stock’s current value.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $106.35 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $119.9 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $233.88 Million and $59.01 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -54.5% while estimating it to be 103.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -132.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%