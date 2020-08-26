SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 992,104 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $599.82 Million, closed the last trade at $6.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.19% during that session. The STKL stock price is -14.24% off its 52-week high price of $7.62 and 80.51% above the 52-week low of $1.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 832.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SunOpta Inc. (STKL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

Despite being -1.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the STKL stock price touched $7.30-8 or saw a rise of 8.63%. Year-to-date, SunOpta Inc. shares have moved 166.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) have changed 17.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 362.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.93% from current levels.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SunOpta Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +180.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -81.08%, compared to 5.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.5% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $312.65 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $315.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $295.94 Million and $295.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.6% for the current quarter and 6.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.8%.