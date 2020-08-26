Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 995,538 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $806.5 Million, closed the last trade at $11.93 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 1.62% during that session. The GES stock price is -97.65% off its 52-week high price of $23.58 and 69.49% above the 52-week low of $3.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 882.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Guess’, Inc. (GES) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.57.

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) trade information

Sporting 1.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the GES stock price touched $12.19- or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, Guess’, Inc. shares have moved -46.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have changed 13.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.18% from current levels.

Guess’, Inc. (GES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Guess’, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -190.34%, compared to -37.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -250% and -77.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +454.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.4%.

GES Dividends

Guess’, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 26 and August 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.45 at a share yield of 3.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.04%.

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.43% with a share float percentage of 123.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guess’, Inc. having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.46 Million shares worth more than $91.48 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 13.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.96 Million and represent 10.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.8% shares in the company for having 4600000 shares of worth $43.01 Million while later fund manager owns 3.9 Million shares of worth $36.43 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.76% of company’s outstanding stock.