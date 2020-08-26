Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,009,099 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.26 Million, closed the last trade at $1.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.7% during that session. The ADIL stock price is -123.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.17 and 29.58% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 566.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Despite being -0.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the ADIL stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 10.69%. Year-to-date, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -41.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) have changed 1.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 312.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 303.12.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +64.3%.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.89% with a share float percentage of 8.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 282.91 Thousand shares worth more than $393.24 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 205.68 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $285.9 Thousand and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.3% shares in the company for having 176277 shares of worth $229.16 Thousand while later fund manager owns 106.63 Thousand shares of worth $138.62 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.