Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,529,104 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $320.53 Million, closed the last trade at $8.77 per share which meant it gained $1.02 on the day or 13.16% during that session. The WRTC stock price is -64.2% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 64.99% above the 52-week low of $3.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 593.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 Million shares.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) trade information

Sporting 13.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the WRTC stock price touched $9.15-4 or saw a rise of 4.15%. Year-to-date, Wrap Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 37.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) have changed -20.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.26 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $269Million and $251Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 368.4% for the current quarter and 728.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -105.3%.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8% with a share float percentage of 19.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wrap Technologies, Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 723.61 Thousand shares worth more than $7.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is No Street GP LP, with the holding of over 600Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.29 Million and represent 2.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 374256 shares of worth $1.59 Million while later fund manager owns 160.69 Thousand shares of worth $779.37 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.